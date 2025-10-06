'A culture of accountability.' Detroit leaders tout drop in violence for first 9 months of 2025

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Officials from the city of Detroit, state of Michigan and federal agencies gathered Monday for a press conference, touting a drop in crime in Detroit for the first nine months of the year.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Detroit leaders tout drop in violence for first 9 months of 2025

The press conference came on the same day that a teen was killed and another was hospitalized in a drive-by shooting earlier in the morning.

Hear more from the mayor and police chief in the video below

Detroit leaders hold press conference on drop in violence for first 9 months of 2025

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan acknowledged the shooting at the start of the press conference, saying that while the numbers are dramatically lower than in the past, "every single one is a painful loss in the community."

According to the latest numbers from the Detroit Police Department, there have been 133 homicides in the city of Detroit this year, down 15% from the same time period in 2024. There have also been 366 non-fatal shootings, which is 22% lower than the same time period in 2024 and 64 carjackings.

Last year, the city also touted a significant drop in crime, with former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Isom calling the city a "national model for how to reduce violent crime."

Watch below: 'A national model.' Violent crime drops again in 2024 in Detroit

'A national model.' Violent crime drops again in 2024 in Detroit

“What we have been trying to do is instill a culture of accountability, both on DPD’s side and on the community’s side,” Duggan said in the press conference on Monday.

Below are the statistics for the first three quarters of 2024 and 2025.

Crime Category Jan. 1 - Sept. 30, 2024 Jan. 1 - Sept. 30, 2025 Percentage change Homicides 155 132 -15% Nonfatal shootings 469 366 -22% Carjackings 90 64 -29%

Duggan said that both the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office have embedded prosecutors inside DPD precincts to help bring down gun crimes.

In August, Duggan said agents executed raids at 11 homes of suspected gang members, which resulted in 43 illegal weapons being taken off the street.

“This is a collaborative effort between federal, between state, between local, and let’s not forget, our community, who we have an excellent relationship with,” Bettison said. “I have to be the luckiest police chief in America, because where I’m standing, I got all my friends standing behind me and these are the types of results we’re delivering for Detroit."

"Today is about partnerships, collaboration, about accountability. We are holding shooters accountable, firearms traffickers accountable," Detroit ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir said.

“We’re not waving the flag of success; there’s much work to do. But the strategies we’re implementing, what we are doing, is working," Bettison said.