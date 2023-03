DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer was hit by a car Wednesday night.

The incident happened near Fenkell Avenue and Schaefer Highway.

The officer was hit when he was outside his cruiser, police said. Authorities said the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Also Wednesday, two Detroit police officers were injured while responding to a domestic violence situation.

7 Action News is working to learn more information about both incidents.