Detroit officer allegedly struck by a vehicle in Corktown after confronting alleged street racer

CORKTOWN (WXYZ) — Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Mustang that allegedly struck and dragged an officer in Detroit Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Bagley and Vermont streets in Corktown.

According to police, an organized street race meet-up was set to happen at that intersection. Officers were already on the scene before racers arrived.

When the drivers did show up, a police officer approached the Ford Mustang opening the driver's door in an attempt to get the driver out.

Police say that's when the driver reversed the vehicle into a fence before escaping.

The officer's partner fired several rounds toward the vehicle.

On the scene, shell casings from the gun were marked on the ground as evidence.

The officer allegedly struck has been on the force for more than 20 years.

The officer is currently in stable condition and is receiving body scans at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The department says the officer is expected to be okay.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald says his department is looking for the driver of the Ford Mustang but believe to already know who it might be.

They are also looking for the passenger that was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.