DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer is recovering after being shocked by a power line while on the job Friday.

It happened at Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street on the city's west side. The officer was responding to a crash at the time.

The impact of the crash took out a utility pole in the area. DTE Energy responded to fix the pole.

It's not clear at this time how the officer came in contact with the power line, but police say the officer is in stable condition.