Detroit police: Homicide suspect barricaded on city's west side; residents urged to stay indoors

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded homicide suspect on the city's west side. Residents are asked to stay indoors and avoid the area.

It started after 11 a.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Pierson. That's north of Tireman and west of Evergreen.

Police say court records list the home as the suspect's house. DPD says undercover officers were following the suspect and, when he spotted police, he fled and came back to the house.

Officers say a toddler is in the home with the suspect. However, the relationship between the child and the suspect isn't known.

Police are asking residents to stay inside their homes and also asking others to avoid the area while the situation continues. It was initially reported that the suspect had fired shots. However, police now say it was officer who had fired, shooting at a stray dog.

We're told the suspect is wanted in the killing of a neighbor on Sunday night from the same street.

It's believed that the shooting happened over a dispute involving barbecuing chicken.

