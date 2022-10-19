Detroit police on scene of barricaded gunman situation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from the home. A female victim then approached police and said her boyfriend fired shots. She was able to get out of the home safely and unharmed, police say.

Police then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a gun. Police tried to use a Taser on the suspect twice and both times were not effective. The suspect then went back into the home. No one else was in the home with him, police said.

Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation

Additional units were called and the department's barricaded persons protocol was activated, Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes told news media. Crisis intervention officers were also called to the scene.

Hayes said they have been in contact with the suspect, adding that the department is hoping the situation ends peacefully.

Residents nearby have been asked to shelter in place and anyone who doesn't live in the neighborhood is urged to avoid the area.

Police say the suspect has had contact with the court system, with the most recent incident in 2021. They're looking into seeing if the suspect has any current criminal matters in court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with WXYZ.com for updates.