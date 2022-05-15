Detroit police release details of officer-involved shooting

(WXYZ) — Detroit police on Sunday released details of an officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the area of Congress and Brush around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after hearing gunshots. When they arrived, police say there was a shoot-out happening between multiple suspects and that they had to take cover for their own safety.

According to a statement from police, officers reportedly fired shots in defense to protect themselves and others nearby. One of the armed suspects was reportedly shot by an officer and injured.

Three people total were injured in the shooting, but only one, police say was shot by an officer.

The three people, police say, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Three firearms were reportedly recovered from the scene.

Detroit police say they will be reviewing all body camera and video footage in the incident.

"The Department is committed to transparency and will provide updates to the community and media partners when more information is available," the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

