Detroit police release sketch of man wanted in homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for your help in searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday.

It happened in the 11500 block of LaSalle on the city's west side.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

Police descibed the suspect as a Black man around the age of 34 or 35 with a medium complextion and a stocky build. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and around 165 pounds with a bald head, black mustache, long full beard and dark brown eyes. Police also include the suspect has a cut under his right eye and a cut on his upper lip.

The man was last seen wearing a grey tank top, dark shorts and armed with a BSA handgun.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the homocide unit at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

