Detroit police say 13-year-old accidentally shot sister during park meet-up

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say the teenage girl who went to a park to fight another girl earlier this week was actually accidentally shot by her 13-year-old brother.

Police provided an update to the case on Friday.



Officials say the 13-year-old suspect tagged along with his 15-year-old sister to a park in the area of Schoenherr Street and East State Fair Avenue to meet another girl to fight.

Police said it was there that the 15-year-old girl's brother accidentally shot her in the arm.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested the teen's brother on Thursday. Police are still working to determine who owned the gun.

"The time for sleep-at-the-wheel parenting needs to stop. We need parents to engage their children, to know where they're at at any given time," said Detroit Police Captain John Stewart.

Several children have been shot in Detroit over the summer and because of that, police stepped up their enforcement of teen curfews. Under an updated ordinance, parental fines increased, however, violations have been decriminalized.

Wednesday's shooting marked the 29th child shot in the city this year and the fourth one at a park.

"We have had so many different types and situations that have occurred within the city of different violent natures. All of them come down to one common denominator: self-regulation. So with children, their parents have to help them, but we shouldn't be bringing guns to fights and we shouldn't be fighting, we should be talking," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

