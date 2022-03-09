Detroit police search for man suspected of fatally shooting sister

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a man wanted in a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Nashwan Ali.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bloom and Rupert streets.

Investigators said there was a dispute Monday involving a brother and sister. The brother returned to the home on Tuesday and shot the sister in the head, killing her, police said.

The victim was a woman in her early 30s.

Neighbors in the area say they knew the victim very well.

“During Ramadan, she used to pass food, she would say hi. She was very friendly," said one man who doesn't want to be identified.

The man described the woman as "polite" and says she looked out for all of the kids in the neighborhood, including his own child.

"When I had my baby, she gave her toys and stuff," he added.

He told 7 Action News that she will be missed and the neighborhood is still shocked and processing this information.

As for Ali, he is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. He’s also known to switch cars.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

