(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old with bipolar disorder.

Police say Madyson Smith was last seen leaving her friend’s house in the 18700 block of Greenview on Tuesday, May 30, at 1 a.m.

Madyson is described as 175 pounds and around 5’7” with red hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly wearing a white shirt and gray shorts at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5801.