Detroit police search for suspect in multiple deadly shootings on west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say officers are searching the city's west side for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings.

According to police, the suspect, who is pictured above, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

They are asking anyone who has seen him to call 911 and do not approach him.

Police say the deadly shootings happened near DPD's 12th Precinct, which is located near 7 Mile and Woodward in Northwest Detroit.

We're told police are planning a press conference to talk more about the suspect. Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates to this story.