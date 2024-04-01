Detroit police searching for 14-year-old twin girls last seen March 8

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding missing 14-year-old twin girls who haven’t been seen in nearly a month.

Police said Anieca Ogden and Aniya Ogden were last seen March 8. The twins left their home without permission and haven’t been seen since.

Their home is on Robson Street near Curtis Street, east of Greenfield Road. It’s unclear why they left.

Both girls are described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with sandy brown hair and brown eyes. Anieca was last seen wearing a beige tank top, shorts and orange Jordan shoes. It’s unknown what Aniya was wearing.

Detroit Police Department Capt. Philip Rodriguez told new crews on Monday that the teens' father had their phones and they did not take them when they left.

“We just want to ultimately make sure that these young ladies are safe and they’re returned to their proper residences,” Rodriguez said.

Anieca and Aniya attend Mumford High School but have not been to school since they left. Police say family and school officials have been cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

