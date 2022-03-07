Detroit police searching for man last seen in February

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a man who has been missing for about a month.

John Smith, 57, was last seen Feb. 8 around 11 a.m. leaving his mother’s home on Rosemary Street near Park Drive, according to police.

They say Smith went to his girlfriend’s house, the couple argued and he left the home. He did not return home and hasn’t been seen since.

Family members say Smith has a sound body and mind, however, he takes medication after suffering a closed head injury in 2021.

He’s described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jersey and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.

