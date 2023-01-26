Watch Now
Detroit police searching for man with schizophrenia last seen Jan. 26

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 10.45.18 AM.png
Detroit Police Department
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 10:53:44-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man.

Deshawn Diggs, 33, of Detroit was last seen on January 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 17500 block of Warwick in Detroit when he left the location and has not been seen since.

Diggs, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue leather jacket, black jeans, and wheat colored Timberland boots.

According to his family, Diggs suffers from schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Deshawn Diggs, please contact DPD’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

