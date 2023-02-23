Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday.

Arleyah Mullen, 11, of Detroit was last seen on February 22 at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Willis in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Mullen is a black female and is approximately 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has black box braids, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black ‘Looney Tunes’ hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and pink and white ‘Nike’ shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Arleyah Mullen, please contact DPD’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.