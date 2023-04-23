Watch Now
News

Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Screenshot 2023-04-23 at 11.13.47 AM.png
Detroit Police Department
Screenshot 2023-04-23 at 11.13.47 AM.png
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 11:19:46-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen Sunday.

Lanyia Walker, 12, of Detroit was last seen on April 23 at approximately 12:00 a.m. in the 12900 block of Rosemont in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Walker, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black braids with beads and was last seen wearing a brown coat and orange jogging suit.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Lanyia Walker, please contact DPD’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning