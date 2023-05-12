Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Friday

The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen Friday.

Nevaeh Bradford, 13, of Detroit was last seen on May 12 at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Whitmore in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Bradford, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple coat, blue jeans, white socks, and flip flops.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nevaeh Bradford, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.