Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who has diabetes

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who has diabetes and is diagnosed with depression.

Police say Natalia Pointzes left her home in the 12000 block of Virgil on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and never returned home.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, blue jeans and black combat boots.

She’s described as 5’4” about 170 pounds with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5601.