Watch
News

Detroit police searching for missing 47-year-old LaKeia Johnson

Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 22:25:11-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 47-year-old woman.

Police say LaKeia Johnson last spoke to her mother on March 31. Since then, she has reportedly been unreachable and not seen at her residence in the 6700 block of Floyd.

Police say her mother reports that Johnson suffers from a mental illness.

Johnson is described as 5’7” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She reportedly has a tattoo of a cobra on an arm and an unknown tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5201.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website