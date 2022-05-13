Watch
Detroit police searching for missing 52-year-old who has dementia

Posted at 10:43 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:43:32-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing person.

Trevor Moore, 52, of Detroit was last seen on May 12 at approximately 11:00 pm.

He left his residence located in the 19200 block of Montrose on the city’s west side and did not return home.

Moore, a black male, has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange hat, blue and white shirt, and blue jeans with holes.

According to his wife, he suffers from Dementia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Trevor Moore, please contact DPD’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

