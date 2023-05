(WXYZ) — Detroit police is asking for the community’s help to find a missing 56-year-old man who has schizophrenia.

Police say Christopher Charles was discharged from a local hospital in the 15000 block of Gratiot on May 1 around 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as being 5’10” around 280 pounds, bald with a gray beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5801.