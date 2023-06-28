Detroit police searching for missing 62-year-old man last seen in May

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen in May.

John Kirkland, 62, was last seen around noon on May 3 at a relative's home in Highland Park on Orleans Street near Grixdale.

Police say he hasn't been heard from since.

Kirkland is described as about 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with salt and pepper colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

