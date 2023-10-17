Detroit police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a missing man who has dementia.

They said Pierre Cote, 77, was last seen Monday around noon on Kentucky Street near Schoolcraft Road.

Police say Cote left his home and did not return. His stepson told police Cote has dementia.

Cote is described as between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet and about 160 pounds to 170 pounds. He has white hair, a white beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and a gray sweat suit.

Police said the picture they provided is the only one available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.