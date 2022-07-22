Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing child

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 10:44:45-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 
The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing child.

Oshay Winters, 12, of Detroit was last seen on July 19 at approximately 10:00 pm.

She left her home located in the 5700 block of Holcomb on the city’s west side and failed to return.

Winters, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a blue or purple sundress.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Oshay Winters, please contact DPD’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

