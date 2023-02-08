Watch Now
Detroit police searching for missing girl last seen on Jan. 27

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:19:23-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Aubrey Grier, 11, of Detroit was last seen on January 27 at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 20400 block of Flanders in Detroit when she left grandmother’s home without permission and has not been seen since.

Grier, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Grier’s family and police do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Aubrey Grier, please contact DPD’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.

