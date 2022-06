DETROIT (WXYZ) — Morgan Carreker, 61, of Detroit was last seen on January 10 at approximately 11:00 am.

He left his residence located in the 4200 block of Cortland on the city’s west side and failed to return home.

Carreker, a black male, is 6 feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald with a full beard.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Morgan Carreker, please contact DPD’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.