Detroit police searching for missing man with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man.

James Haislip, 39, was last seen on May 16 at approximately 5:00 pm.

He left a medical treatment facility located in the 15000 block of Gratiot on the city’s east side and did not return.

Haislip, a white male, has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a a black baseball hat, black shirt and black ripped jeans.

According to his guardian, he suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jordan Smith, please contact DPD’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.