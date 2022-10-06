Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man.

Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

Roscoe, a black male, is approximately 6 feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, a mustache, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a hat, jacket and long pants.

According to his caregiver, Roscoe suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Allen Roscoe, please contact DPD’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.

