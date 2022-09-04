Detroit police searching for missing teen last seen on August 9

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Carmen Martinez, 15, of Detroit was last seen on August 9 in the 20400 block of Freeland in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Martinez, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and one inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a black bikini top.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Carmen Martinez, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.