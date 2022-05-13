Detroit police searching for missing teen

The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Jordan Smith, 17, of Detroit was last seen on May 11 at approximately 12:45 am.

She left her residence located in the 8400 block of East Outer Drive on the city’s east side without permission and failed to return home.

Smith, a black female, has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, black short sleeve shirt with red lettering, and red ‘Crocs’.

According to her father, she suffers from a mental illness.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jordan Smith, please contact DPD’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

