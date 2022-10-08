Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable teen.

Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Penny, a black female, is approximately five feet and five inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds. She has black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse.

According to her mother, Penny suffers from depression.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Carle Penny, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.