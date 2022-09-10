Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable, woman.

Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Moore, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, gray sandals and a black purse. According to her mother, Moore suffers from bipolar disorder.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Carmen Martinez, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1001.