Detroit police searching for missing woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a woman with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who has been missing since the end of August.

Dawn Nichols, 43, was last seen on Aug. 26 in the area of Mack Avenue and Van Dyke, her mother told police.

Nichols is described as about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and purple and white shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.