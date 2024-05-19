Watch Now
Detroit police searching for suspect who escaped custody while at hospital

Posted at 1:30 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 13:34:17-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are actively searching for a suspect who they say escaped custody while at a local hospital on Sunday morning.

Police say 22-year-old Cortez Rabb, who was in custody for felony offenses, told officers he had medical issues and was transported to a nearby hospital. This was reportedly in the 2700 block of W. Grand Boulevard.

While at the hospital, Detroit Police say he escaped control of the officers and left the hospital.

A search for Rabb is underway.

If anyone locates Rabb, they are asked to not approach him and call 911.

