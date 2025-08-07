Detroit police searching for suspect who stole vehicle with child inside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a person who stole a vehicle with a child inside it Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Freeland Street near Margareta Avenue.

Police said a parent left their child inside their white Ford Escape while they went inside a building. When the parent came out, the vehicle was gone.

The suspect dropped the child off around the block before continuing on in the parent’s vehicle, police said. The child was examined by Detroit EMS and was not hurt.

As police continue searching for the suspect, they’re reminding drivers not to leave children inside cars unattended.

“Situations like this can be avoided. The Detroit Police Department strongly suggests that adults do not leave any children inside of an unattended vehicle. It is imperative that parents know where their children are at all times,” Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said in a statement.

