Detroit police seek missing man with dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are asking for help with finding a man who could be in danger.

Ronald Gray, 73, was last seen Tuesday around 8 a.m. in the area of Minock Street and Joy Road, the Detroit Police Department said.

They said Gray left his home and did not return. Family says he has dementia.

Gray is described as 5-foot-7 and about 160 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.