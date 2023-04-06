Detroit police seek suspect in non-fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are asking for help with identifying a suspect and a vehicle connected to the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Detroit.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 1 p.m. near E. 7 Mile Road and Albany Street.

The Detroit Police Department said the girl was walking when someone fired gunshots from a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows. She was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say she is still being treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.

Detroit police released a photo of the vehicle. Anyone who recognizes it or has other information about the crime is asked to call the 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.