Detroit police seeking suspect in robbery involving 13-year-old, mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a suspect involved in a robbery of a teenager and his mother.

The robbery, which was unarmed, happened Monday around 4 p.m. at a grocery store on Michigan Avenue near Wesson Street.

Detroit police said a 13-year-old and his mother were leaving a local grocery store and were walking in the parking lot when the suspect approached on foot. The suspect took a gold necklace off the teen’s neck, police said.

The suspect then took off.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention, police said.

Police say the suspect is a 6-foot-tall male with short locks. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, dark acid-washed jeans and black and white shoes with pink on the heal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.