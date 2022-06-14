Detroit police seeking suspects after shootings at hospital, on I-94

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for two suspects connected to two separate shooting incidents Monday evening, including one at Ascension St. John Hospital.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-94 near Chalmers Street. The second shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross Road.

Two people were shot. Both incidents are believed to be related, investigators said.

The first victim told police he was shot in the ankle after a white car pulled up on the left side of his vehicle and started shooting. The victim said he pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway so that the passenger could drive him to the hospital.

After the victim got inside the hospital, a dark-colored vehicle arrived and shot at the victim's vehicle. The victim's vehicle is now being investigated.

Michigan State Police said the victim's father was near his son's vehicle during the second shooting and was also shot in the ankle.

Authorities are searching for two vehicles. They’re looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox with license plate ELV-9422. They’re also looking for a white Chevrolet Impala with license plate EMG-6198.

Ascension St. John Hospital released a statement:

Ascension St. John Hospital is open, completely functional and patient care was not impacted. Ascension St. John Hospital's security team is onsite and collaborating with the Detroit Police Department. The health and safety of our patients and associates remains our top priority.

I-94 closed near the first shooting as authorities investigated the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

7 Action News is working to learn more information.

