Detroit police searching for two missing girls, 11 and 15, last seen Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating two missing girls last seen Monday.

Neaveh and Nakiah Gibson, 15 and 11, of Detroit, were last seen on May 15 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in the 14000 block of the Southfield Freeway service drive when they left their residence together without permission and failed to return home.

Neaveh, 15, is a black female, and is approximately between 4 feet and one inch to 4 feet and 5 inches tall and has a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and black shorts.

Nakiah, 11, is a black female, and is approximately between 4 feet and one inch to 4 feet and 5 inches tall and has a slim build. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Neaveh and Nakiah Gibson, please contact DPD’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5801.