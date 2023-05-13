Watch Now
Detroit police seeking woman believed to be kidnapped early Saturday morning

Posted at 12:49 PM, May 13, 2023
The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen Saturday morning.

Patrice Wilson was last seen on May 13 at approximately 7:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of St. Antoine outside if a local hospital when Detroit police say Wilson was kidnapped by Jamere Miller. The suspect, police say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan license plate# OPKS20.

DPD is looking for a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan license plate# OPKS20

No additional details are known at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Patrice Wilson, please contact DPD’s Telephone Crime Reporting (T.C.R.) at (313) 267-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

