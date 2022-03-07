Detroit police seize handguns, long guns from 3 homes

(AP MODIFIED) — Six handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and ammunition have been recovered after Detroit police served search warrants on three metro Detroit homes.

Detroit police say special operations officers seized a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun from a house on the city’s east side.

Officers also found empty shell casings after reports of gunfire in the area on Wednesday.

A reported domestic abuse case on Monday led officers to another eastside home where they recovered two handguns, a bulletproof vest and ammunition.

Three handguns, an assault-type rifle and a shotgun also were found at a house in Warren.

One person was arrested. Police said that search stemmed from a Feb. 5 incident on Detroit’s eastside.