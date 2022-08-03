Detroit police shoot armed suspect on city's Southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who pulled a gun out while being pursued by police was shot by officers in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Annabelle Street near Downing Street.

Detroit Police Department Chief said officers were on "proactive patrol" after he says there's been an uptick in gang-related crime in the area, noting a 2-year-old was shot earlier in the day.

White said officers saw a suspect who is known to be a gang member. When officers tried to stop him, he took off. Officers then pursued the suspect, who ran between houses and over fences.

When officers approached the suspect, he pulled out a handgun, police said. "Officers fearing for their life" fired shots at the man, White said. The suspect, who's believed to be in his late 20s, was shot at least three times.

Officers then provided first aid to the suspect until medical responders arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

"The officers' actions were brave and heroic. As you know, the officers continue to patrol and police this area with all that we have going on and certainly, they are to be commended," White said. "This is a very difficult situation and remember, we just tragically lost one of our heroes patrolling, responding to a police run of shots fired, and this weighs heavily on our officers."

Michigan State Police will assist in the investigation before the results are sent to the prosecutor's office.