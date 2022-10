DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife.

Once on the scene, DPD officers found a male armed with a knife while having a mental health emergency.

A DPD officer used a taser and then shot and killed the man.

No further details are known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.