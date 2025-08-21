DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says many of the recent shootings plaguing the city are gang-related, prompting law enforcement to execute raids while community leaders work to get young people off the streets.

Detroit police target gang violence with raids as community leaders urge change

The raids occurred Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Several shootings have occurred on Detroit's east side, and some impacted innocent bystanders.

"We got a lot of high-powered weapons off the street, I'm talking ARs, assault rifles, revolvers, shotguns, etc," Bettison said. "Going after groups and gangs that are causing violence in the city."

Community exhausted by violence

Ray Winans, a community leader and former gang member with the CVI Group Detroit Friends and Family, said residents are fed up with the ongoing violence.

"The community is tired, man. The community is tired. People—I'm tired of going to funerals. I got two funerals this week," Winans said.

Winans works to reduce violence by helping young men who want to leave street life. His organization delivers a clear message to those involved in gang activity.

"Bro, either you're going to roll with the community or you're going to get rolled over by this d*** law enforcement agency," Winans said.

Gang structure differs from other cities

Former FBI agent and Detroit Crime Commission boss Andy Arena said gangs have always existed in Detroit, but operate differently than in other major cities.

"Gangs have always been in Detroit," Arena said. "There's less structure with gangs in Detroit than they are in LA or Chicago."

Arena explained that the lack of structure contributes to innocent people getting hurt.

"Gangs are not like FBI agents: they're not qualifying with the firearms eight times a year, right, they go out there and they're gonna start spraying right, so that's when you get the collateral damage," Arena said.

Former gang members working for change

Winans is working alongside men like Kurteiz Thompson, a former Vice Lord who spent years in federal prison on a RICO conviction and now helps shooters and gang members leave the lifestyle.

"If you looking for change man, it's time man, because here in the next few weeks, the next few months, it might be too late," Thompson said.

Winans warned that more law enforcement action is coming.

"Did you see what Bettison said? D*** the raids. He said indictments is coming, man," Winans said.

Innocent victims caught in crossfire

For people like Tarhesha Love, justice cannot come soon enough. Her 6-year-old son Rylee was struck by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

"This whole summer, that's all you hear is babies dying," Love said. "Karma is coming. Karma is coming."

Police are still investigating several high-profile shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

