Detroit police to investigate an officer involved shooting in the city

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, an officer shot a man in the leg Tuesday night after a traffic stop in the city.

Police say the man was struck on Joy Road and Strathmoor and he was a passenger in the car being pulled over for improper plates.

This is the fourth police shooting in Detroit within the past 2 months. Three incidents took place on the city's west side with the fourth happening in southwest Detroit.

Police are currently looking for the driver of that SUV.

“We're looking at if he fired at us. Our supervisor responded to a shots fired, run in-progress and at this point, I don't know if it was shots fired by the perpetrators or our officers or what. But what we do know is that we have one person shot in the leg,” police said in a Facebook live.

Police say the driver is believed to have been driving a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe. His license plate number ELY6819.

A gun and a ski mask were also recovered on the scene, police say.