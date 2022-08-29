Detroit police to speak Monday on shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours.

The suspected shooter is accused in four separate, random shootings that left three people dead and one person injured.

Investigators say it all started just before 5 a.m. Sunday on Wyoming. Two hours later, the final shooting happened about a mile away, and the suspect was taken into custody on Sunday evening, a half-mile down the road.

Police are expected to hold another news conference on Monday. The victims in the shooting range from 28 years old to 76 years old.

Two women in their 40s were shot and killed, with a man in his late 20s, and then a 76-year-old man was injured but is now listed in stable condition.

"It appears to be random. One waiting on a bus. Another walking a dog and one in the street," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The shootings all happened in DPD's 12th precinct.

The first was a scene at 7 Mile and Margarita at 4:45 a.m. The second was on Livernois at 6:50 a.m. The third on Pennington around 7:10 a.m. and the fourth at 7 Mile and Wyoming around 7:34 a.m.

The search for the gunman lasted more than 12 hours. A SWAT team surrounded a house in the area of Monica and Pembroke, where police say they took the suspect in custody.