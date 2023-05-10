Detroit police want to double the number of license plate readers in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The debate continues in the city of Detroit over the use of license plate readers with some calling the tool helpful for police, while others see it as an infringement of privacy.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners is hoping to double the number of readers currently on the street.

"This, I feel like, it's going to be a little unpopular around the area," Haashir Ahmed said.

The commission is proposing 50 new license plate readers bringing the total in the city to 100. But, these new readers will cost around $5 million.

"I don't think it's a bad thing. I mean. It also depends on how they're going to use it," Nylah Nelson said.

"If it's used in a proper way, yes. If it's going to help, help the police," Sir Daniel Albright said.

Earlier this year, license plate readers were added to Michigan highways with state police claiming it could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.

"It's not to invade your privacy. It's for crime fighting in terms of if you committed a crime," Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Bell said.

He says the purpose of the readers is to prevent and deter auto theft, to spot vehicles involved in amber alerts, to catch fugitives, and to investigate serious crimes.

"I have a great deal of confidence in DPD in terms of utilizing this as a proper tool," Bell said. "They have demonstrated that in terms of facial recognition technology and ShotSpotter, and all the other issues they dealing with."