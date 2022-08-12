Detroit police want to extend landfill search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue

(WXYZ) — The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill.

Police say they want to extend their search for Zion until September 18. There’s also added cost they hope can be covered with donations.

“Life of the party. Very intuitive. Kind. Sweet. Absolutely hilarious,” recalls Zion's mother Ciera Milton. She adds, "people mention closure as if it just ends, like grieving. This is going to bring justice and answers.”

Detroit police say they have spent more than $150,000 for the efforts. Heavy equipment rental, PPE and water, are among the essential items needed to keep working at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lennox Twp. In the meantime, cousin Jalen Brazier is in jail, after being found guilty of lying to police.

He also told police he panicked when something happened with Zion and placed her body in a dumpster. For more than 40 days, a dig still has not brought answers that police are seeking. “We really need about 15K to continue for porta potties, ice machines, tents, PPE, there’s a lot of toxic and dangerous things in a landfill and they need to be hydrated all the time,” says Patti Kukula, Exec. Director of the Detroit Public Safety Foundation.

“I want to know what actually happened to my daughter, is my daughter actually deceased and if she is, what did you do?” says Ciera.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation says $250,000 has already been spent in donated funds for this massive operation.

If you’d like to make a donation, you’ll find all the information here: https://www.detroitpublicsafety.org/